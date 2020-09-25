Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Almondz Global Securities Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2020.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd crashed 6.72% to Rs 102 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2801 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 11.78. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2033 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 18.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 3831.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5168 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 10.29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10450 shares in the past one month.

