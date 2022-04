JSW Neo Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

To set up 1500 MW Hydro Pumped Storage Project

JSW Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana for setting up 1,500 MW capacity of Hydro Pumped Storage Project viz. Komoram Bheem Pumped Storage Project, in the State of Telangana.

JSW Energy through its green growth vehicle JSW Neo Energy has been expeditiously securing key resources for Hydro PSPs in various resource-rich states for projects with atargeted capacity of 10 GW. With the signing of the aforesaid MoU, the Company has tied-up resources for 5 GW hydro PSPs with the Governments of various states (Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan).

