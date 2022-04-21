Adani Enterprises announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Road Transport has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name, Kagal Satara Road on 20 April 2022.

This company will undertake the Development, Operation, Maintenance and Management of the project - "Six Laning of Kagal-Satara section of NH-48 (old NH-4) [Package - II from km 658.000 to km 725.000] in the State of Maharashtra to be executed on BOT (Toll) mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana" and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)