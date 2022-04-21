Paras Aerospace short listed for PLI scheme for drones

Paras Defence and Space Technologies announced that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has short listed Paras Aerospace (subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies) in the category of drone component manufacturers among others.

The Company has qualified as per the minimum value addition criterion of more than 40%. The Company will receive incentives from the MoCA as per the norms stipulated under the PLI scheme for Drones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)