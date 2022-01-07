JSW Steel announces brownfield expansion project at Ballari, Karnataka

-
-
JSW Steel announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics is undertaking a brownfield expansion project. The company has earmarked a capex investment of Rs 15000 crore for the new 5 MTPA project at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works integrated steel facility in Ballari, Karnataka.
The project is expected to be completed by FY24.
The Environmental Clearance (EC) for the project has already been received from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India and preliminary clearance from the 'Single Window High-Level Clearance Committee' (SHLCC), Government of Karnataka has also been secured. As part of the 18 MTPA Roadmap for its Vijayanagar Works Steel Facility, JSW Steel aims to achieve an additional 1 MTPA expansion through upgradation of the current facility to achieve 13 MTPA capacity within the next 12 months.
