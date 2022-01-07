TCS to execute second phase of Govt's Passport Seva Program

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India for the second phase of the immensely popular Passport Seva Program, the country's largest mission-critical e-governance program till date, following its successful implementation of the first phase.
Launched in 2008, the Passport Seva Program saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.
The worldclass experience delivered at the TCS-run Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) across the country made the service immensely popular and a source of national pride. Accessibility was further enhanced by extending the service through designated post offices and through Indian missions and posts across the world.
In the next phase of the program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud.
