JSW Steel's indirect arm Periama Holdings to raise USD 500 mn

The Board of Periama Holdings LLC (Issuer) being a company incorporated under the laws of Delaware and being a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JSW Steel, has approved the issue of U.

S.$ 500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.95 per cent notes due 2026 (Notes) which are guaranteed by the Company.

The Issuer intends to use the gross proceeds of the Notes for repayment of part of the existing indebtedness owed to the Company including interest thereon and for general corporate purposes.

