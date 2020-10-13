Godrej Properties adds a new project in Bangalore

Godrej Properties has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bangalore.

Spread across approximately 15 acres, this project will offer approximately 0.15 million square meters (1.6 million square feet) of potential saleable area comprising of residential apartments of various configurations.

Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bangalore with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs of Bangalore.

The site is strategically located and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.

