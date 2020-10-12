Infosys completes acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation

-
Infosys announced it has completed the acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products. This follows the announcement the company made on 03 September 2020.
This acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients, and make meaningful impact on human lives through a combination of cutting-edge technologies.
This collaboration further aims to revolutionize patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health, across the world.
With Kaleidoscope Innovation, Infosys will further strengthen its digital offerings and also its workforce, with a diverse talent pool with extensive knowledge of design and engineering. Kaleidoscope leverages a deep understanding of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualization. It serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, inhouse labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centers.
