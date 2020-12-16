Jubilant Foodworks expands its portfolio with launch of Biryani Brand

Jubilant Foodworks has entered into the most loved food space of Biryanis with its newest brand - Ekdum!

Ekdum! willoffer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum!have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region.

The range of biryanis includes amongst others Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, LucknowiNawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani.

In addition to biryanis, customers will also be able choose from an extensive range of Kebabs, Curries, Breads, Desserts and Beverages.

There will also be a range of raitas and chutneys that will serve to complement the food.

The dishes from Ekdum! will be prepared in open kitchens maintaining the highest standard of hygiene. Customers will be able to witness the safety protocols that are being practiced in the environs of the restaurants. The kitchens will also have separate, demarcated sections for Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian cooking.

n order to drive convenience and ease of ordering, Ekdum! offers an easy-to-use App, mobile website and desktop website.

Ekdum! starts with three restaurants in Gurgaon for Delivery, Takeaway and Dine-In, with more restaurants planned to open in NCR over the next few months.

