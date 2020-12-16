TCS positioned as Leader for Oracle Implementation Services and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Oracle Implementation Services and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services, Worldwide.
According to the reports, TCS is investing heavily to align its brand and service offerings across the C-suite, with emphasis on customer experience and innovations powered by automation, AI, ML, and analytics. It goes on to say, IDC views TCS highly in terms of its end-to-end life cycle of Oracle services offerings and its client adoption strategy.
TCS' Oracle services portfolio encompasses interactive design, advisory, consulting and implementation services.
The company helps customers evaluate digital offerings across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS and define their roadmap including architecture and strategy for modernization and innovation. TCS' solutions enable enterprises to confidently embrace digital technologies as part of their ecosystems so they can benefit from innovation and agility.
