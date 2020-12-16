ABB completes winder drive system for ITC paperboards and specialty papers division mill

ABB has completed a large-scale remote commissioning of winder drives, upgrading and commissioning PM5 installations at ITC's Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division mill in south-central India.
This project included upgrading the mill's complete winder drive system to ABB's latest ACS880 drives, AC motors, AC800M controller and process panel, as well as ensuring that all new assets were fully commissioned and ready for operation.
Following studies of the existing machine, detailed task planning, and numerous checks on the safety aspects of every task, ABB's domain expertise helped the team complete the commissioning in just three days.
ITC engineers conducted a series of installations, hardware and I/O (input/output) checks, and reporting of field challenges.
Team feedback indicated the user-friendly ABB system assisted with this site work.
As a result of the drives upgrade, ITC will benefit from more accurate winder controls, including inertia compensation calculation, loss compensation, accurate load share and tension, while also experiencing higher operating speeds, with improved uptime and reliability.
Initial feedback from ITC reported improved runnability and reliability, while devising a solution for remote commissioning helped to reduce unnecessary downtime.
