Jubilant Foodworks hits record high level; jumps 12% in six days

Jubilant Foodworks gained 5.97% to Rs 2,095.5, rising for sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks soared 12% in last six trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 1869.45 posted on 14 August 2020. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,102.30 in intraday trade today.

The counter has jumped 94% from its 52-week low of Rs 1078.05 posted on 23 August 2019.

The stock is currently trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 1771.44, 1669.51 and 1666.11 respectively.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 77.793. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Jubilant Foodworks' option chain for 27 August 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 2.19 lakh contracts at the 2100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 1.8 lakh contracts was seen at 2000 strike price.

Jubilant FoodWorks is part of Jubilant Bhartia group which owns and operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts

The firm will announce Q1 June 2020 result on 2 September 2020.

