Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Eicher Motors Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 August 2020.

Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 16.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46359 shares. The stock increased 3.34% to Rs.261.10. Volumes stood at 54339 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd clocked volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9102 shares. The stock gained 6.54% to Rs.2,312.20. Volumes stood at 10761 shares in the last session.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd recorded volume of 30.67 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.42% to Rs.71.50. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14094 shares. The stock gained 1.23% to Rs.1,481.25. Volumes stood at 10576 shares in the last session.

DCB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 8.56 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.53% to Rs.87.70. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

