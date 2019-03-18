Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1359.75, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.69% in last one year as compared to a 13.31% spurt in and a 15.81% spurt in the FMCG index.

Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1359.75, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 11437.65. The Sensex is at 38033.8, up 0.02%. Ltd has risen around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29953.4, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1363.15, up 1.11% on the day. is up 28.69% in last one year as compared to a 13.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.81% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 55.91 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)