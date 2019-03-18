Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
SPML Infra Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2019.
Orbit Exports Ltd soared 15.94% to Rs 113.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5796 shares in the past one month.
SPML Infra Ltd surged 14.24% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3412 shares in the past one month.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd spiked 11.43% to Rs 4.29. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6327 shares in the past one month.
Greenlam Industries Ltd jumped 11.23% to Rs 900. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1065 shares in the past one month.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd spurt 11.11% to Rs 253. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14794 shares in the past one month.
