Jubilant Generics' three products removed from USFDA's excepted products list

Jubilant Pharmova's wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited, today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Generics (JGL) received a communication from the USFDA through which the latter intimated that it has decided to remove olanzapine orally disintegrating tablets, spironolactone tablets, and valsartan tablets from the list of excepted products from the Import Alert at the Roorkee facility of JGL.

The USFDA mentioned its review of the product supply situation in the market and company's compliance status as the reasons for this decision. The current revenue from these three products is less than 1% of the consolidated revenues of the Company.

Post this currently only Risperidone orally disintegrating tablets are allowed for import into the US from the Roorkee facility.

