Delhivery bags US patent for its unique address identification system

Delhivery has been awarded a US Patent - US 11,381,928 B2 (45).

The patent - 'System and method for assigning a unique identification for an address,' covers Delhivery's innovation in uniquely identifying different forms of the same address.

This is the second patent that the company has been granted following the Addfix announcement.

