SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adhunik Industries Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd, Karma Energy Ltd and Aro Granite Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 November 2020.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd lost 12.82% to Rs 5.85 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adhunik Industries Ltd tumbled 9.76% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8647 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd crashed 9.11% to Rs 19.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8471 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd fell 9.03% to Rs 8.66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 424 shares in the past one month.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd pared 8.95% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11977 shares in the past one month.

