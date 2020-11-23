Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 8.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd lost 3.93% to Rs 31.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 3.38% to Rs 2254.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 3.16% to Rs 30.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86746 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Electronics Ltd fell 2.82% to Rs 105.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

