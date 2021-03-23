Jubilant Ingrevia hits the roof after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake

-
Jubilant Ingrevia hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 299 after well known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that persons acting in his concert purchased an additional 3,04,009 equity shares in the company on 19 March 2021.The persons acting in concert include Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Sushiladevi Gupta, Rare Enterprises and Rare Share & Stocks.
Earlier on 15 February 2021, Jhunjhunwala and persons acting his concert were allotted 96,29,800 equity shares of Jubilant Ingrevia consequent to the composite scheme of arrangement of Jubilant Pharmova (formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences). This had resulted in their total shareholding in the firm at 6.0458%.
Following the additional purchase on 19 March 2021, the total shareholding now stands at 6.2367% of Jubilant Ingrevia, as per the exchange filing.
Jubilant Lifesciences demerged its pharma and lifesciences business, Jubilant Ingrevia, this year. Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia were listed on the bourses on 19 March 2021 at Rs 258.35 per share.
Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers.
