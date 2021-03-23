Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 52.76 points or 0.35% at 15213.32 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.42%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.96%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.99%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.81%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.77%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.31%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.15%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 224.98 or 0.45% at 49996.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63 points or 0.43% at 14799.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.52 points or 0.71% at 20765.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.88 points or 0.77% at 6886.79.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1251 were trading in red and 197 were unchanged.

