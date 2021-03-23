TCS gains on deal with Sweden-based construction firm Skanska

TCS rose 0.78% to Rs 3154 after the company announced partnership with Skanska to help it become the most digitally advanced company in the construction industry.

Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development in select markets throughout the Nordic region, Europe and USA.

As a part of this multi-year partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) framework to streamline Skanska's journey to the cloud and help it transition to a more proactive IT model with automated processes, such as a chatbot for support services.

TCS will also be responsible for the application management of the company's Oracle Cloud applications across finance, projects, procurement, supply chain, human capital management and analytics planning functions.

By moving IT operations to the cloud and driving automation, Skanska's IT employees will be freed up from routine support activities and can focus on more sophisticated, value-adding tasks.

Avinash Limaye, regional head of TCS Scandinavia, said: "Progressive companies in the construction industry are prioritizing investments in capabilities that enhance their adaptability and resilience and help them deliver superior customer experiences. This partnership with Skanska marks a new area of growth for TCS in the Nordics. Using our global expertise in the EPC industry and expertise in digital technologies, we will ensure Skanska achieves its long-term strategic objectives."

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The IT major reported 16.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,701 crore on a 4.7% increase in revenue to Rs 42,015 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.

