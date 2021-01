Jubilant Life Sciences fixes record date for composite schemce of arrangement

Record date is 05 February 2021

Jubilant Life Sciences has fixed 05 February 2021 as record date for allotment of 1 (one) equity share of Jubilant Ingrevia for every 1 (one) equity share held in Jubilant Life Sciences pursuant to composite scheme of arrangement.

After the issuance and allotment of the equity shares, Jubilant Ingrevia will initiate necessary actions for listing of its equity shares on National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

