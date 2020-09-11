JUST IN
Panacea Biotec fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Record date is 22 September 2020

Panacea Biotec has fixed 22 September 2020 as record date for determining the names of the equity shareholders and preference shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to receive the equity shares and preference shares, respectively of Resulting Company as consideration pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Panacea Biotec (Demerged Company) and Ravinder Heights (Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:20 IST

