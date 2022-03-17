Jubilant Pharma receives ANDA final approval for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules

Jubilant Pharmova announced that Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through one of its subsidiaries, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approval for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules, 10 mg, 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg, the generic version of Sinequan, which is used for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and other target symptoms of psychoneurosis.

As on 31 December 2021, Jubilant's Pharmaceuticals business had a total of 98 ANDAs for Oral Solids filed in the US, of which 61 have been approved and 4 Injectable/Opthalmic filings, of which 2 have been approved.

