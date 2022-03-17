CAMS launches CAMS NPS platform

-
-
Computer Age Management Services announced the go live and launch of Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) under the National Pension System (NPS).
Sector regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) appointed CAMS as a CRA to broad-base the services to NPS subscribers and the ecosystem.
CAMS NPS platform is designed to build subscriber confidence and convenience by leveraging new generation technologies and applications to elevate the service standards and experience of users.
As one of the three CRAs, CAMS NPS platform will provide superior subscriber services leveraging robust technology and deep experience in serving customers for pension account opening, record keeping and maintenance services. This will include subscriber onboarding with multiple KYC options, maintenance and account keeping functions and infrastructure for record keeping including customer interaction systems and interfaces like web, mobile app, call centre, etc.
