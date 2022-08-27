Jubilant Pharmova subsidiary gets EIR from USFDA

-
The pharmaceutical company on Friday (26 August 2022) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Draximage Inc. has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US drug regulator.
Jubilant Pharmova's subsidiary received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing facility at Montreal Canada in respect of the inspection conducted by the regulatory agency from 6 June 2022 to 10 June 2022.
With the receipt of the EIR, the inspection stands successfully closed, the company stated.
Jubilant Pharmova is a global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 70.7% to Rs 47.04 crore on 10.7% drop in net sales to Rs 1,440.47 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Jubilant Pharmova were down 0.25% to settle at Rs 336.90 on Friday, 26 August 2022.
