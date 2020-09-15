Jump Networks standalone net profit rises 14050.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jump Networks Ltd. (JUMPNET) en-route to achieve higher growth in FY 20-21
Jump Networks Ltd spurts 5.19%, gains for third straight session
JUMPNET envisages to tap the USD 100 billion opportunities in India
Den Networks reports Q4 PAT of Rs 22.52 cr
Volumes jump at Centrum Capital Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 199.39% to Rs 24.49 croreNet profit of Jump Networks rose 14050.00% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 199.39% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.498.18 199 OPM %31.400.49 -PBDT8.020.04 19950 PBT7.980.04 19850 NP5.660.04 14050
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU