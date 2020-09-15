Jump Networks standalone net profit rises 14050.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 199.39% to Rs 24.49 crore

Net profit of Jump Networks rose 14050.00% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 199.39% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.498.1831.400.498.020.047.980.045.660.04

