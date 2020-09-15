Manjeera Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.98% to Rs 6.19 croreNet loss of Manjeera Constructions reported to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.98% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.1936.37 -83 OPM %-13.099.10 -PBDT-5.022.32 PL PBT-5.102.20 PL NP-5.101.58 PL
