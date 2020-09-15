JUST IN
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 35.88 crore

Net loss of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales35.8830.94 16 OPM %7.588.14 -PBDT1.662.46 -33 PBT0.051.50 -97 NP-0.053.17 PL

