Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit declines 61.55% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
New Employee Action Framework released by Ambica Steels Limited to plan post-lockdown workflow
-
Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 35.88 croreNet loss of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales35.8830.94 16 OPM %7.588.14 -PBDT1.662.46 -33 PBT0.051.50 -97 NP-0.053.17 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU