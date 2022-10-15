Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 58.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Just Dial net loss widens to Rs 48 cr in Q1 FY23
HDFC Bank, LTTS, Oberoi Realty, JSPL to react to their earnings
Truecaller Empowers Users by Raising Awareness about DCW Women Helpline Numbers with In-app Integration
US Market gains as investors absorb Fed minutes
It's Just Wings launched 'Chicken Legs': a perfect solution for all your chicken cravings
-
Sales rise 31.59% to Rs 205.26 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 58.49% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.59% to Rs 205.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales205.26155.98 32 OPM %8.2810.22 -PBDT71.9449.95 44 PBT64.2342.79 50 NP52.1632.91 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU