Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 58.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.59% to Rs 205.26 crore

Net profit of Just Dial rose 58.49% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.59% to Rs 205.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.205.26155.988.2810.2271.9449.9564.2342.7952.1632.91

