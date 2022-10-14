JUST IN
Indo Count Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation
Cyient consolidated net profit declines 34.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 1396.20 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 34.79% to Rs 79.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 1396.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1396.201111.60 26 OPM %14.6518.64 -PBDT193.10213.30 -9 PBT130.10161.60 -19 NP79.10121.30 -35

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:07 IST

