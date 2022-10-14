Cyient consolidated net profit declines 34.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 1396.20 croreNet profit of Cyient declined 34.79% to Rs 79.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 1396.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1396.201111.60 26 OPM %14.6518.64 -PBDT193.10213.30 -9 PBT130.10161.60 -19 NP79.10121.30 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU