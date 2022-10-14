Cyient consolidated net profit declines 34.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 1396.20 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 34.79% to Rs 79.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 1396.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1396.201111.6014.6518.64193.10213.30130.10161.6079.10121.30

