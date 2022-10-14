Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 20.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.61% to Rs 287.30 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 20.61% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 287.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 325.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.287.30325.0513.1413.5576.7377.4648.5738.5747.5139.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)