Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 20.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.61% to Rs 287.30 croreNet profit of Den Networks rose 20.61% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 287.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 325.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales287.30325.05 -12 OPM %13.1413.55 -PBDT76.7377.46 -1 PBT48.5738.57 26 NP47.5139.39 21
