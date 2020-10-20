Just Dial spurts 48% in four days

Just Dial hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 606.05, extending its winning streak to fourth consecutive trading session.Shares of Just Dial has surged 48% in four trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 408.85 on 14 October 2020. The counter is up 142% from its 52-week low of Rs posted on 26 March 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 660.65 on 24 October 2019.
Just Dial has rallied 59.7% in last one month compared with 9.42% rise in Nifty IT index in the same period.
Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.
On a consolidated basis, Just Dial's net profit increased 45% to Rs 83.32 crore on 32.4% decline in net sales to Rs 162.43 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
