Jyothy Laboratories standalone net profit rises 29.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyothy Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.21% in the September 2018 quarter
Jyothy Laboratories standalone net profit rises 57.11% in the June 2018 quarter
Jyothy Laboratories Q2 net up 7.21% to Rs 45.34 cr
Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit up 30 pc to Rs 48 cr
Exo reveals what causes the Malodour in your utensil scrubber
-
Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 434.33 croreNet profit of Jyothy Laboratories rose 29.86% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 434.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 408.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales434.33408.78 6 OPM %16.5216.68 -PBDT72.0562.37 16 PBT58.0948.23 20 NP48.4137.28 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU