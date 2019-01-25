Jyothy Laboratories standalone net profit rises 29.86% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 434.33 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Laboratories rose 29.86% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 434.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 408.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales434.33408.78 6 OPM %16.5216.68 -PBDT72.0562.37 16 PBT58.0948.23 20 NP48.4137.28 30

Fri, January 25 2019. 16:52 IST

