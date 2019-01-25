JUST IN
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 98.15% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 98.15% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.070.54 98 OPM %-0.93-11.11 -PBDT0.060.03 100 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.050.02 150

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:51 IST

