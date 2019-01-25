Lee & Nee Software (Exports) standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 98.15% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 98.15% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.070.54 98 OPM %-0.93-11.11 -PBDT0.060.03 100 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.050.02 150
