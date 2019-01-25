JUST IN
Business Standard

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 23.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 1154.48 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 23.63% to Rs 18.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 1154.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1012.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1154.481012.94 14 OPM %8.198.59 -PBDT77.5766.18 17 PBT27.7318.89 47 NP18.5214.98 24

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:52 IST

