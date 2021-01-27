Jyothy Labs Q3 PAT jumps over 18% YoY to Rs 53 cr

On a consolidated basis, Jyothy Labs reported 18.2% jump in net profit to Rs 53.2 crore on 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 477 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 68.06 crore, up by 38.1% from Rs 49.28 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expense during the quarter increased 44.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10.40 crore.

The company's FMCG sales grew by 15.1% while volume grew by 15%. Operating EBITDA increased by 20.3% to Rs 79.8 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 66.3 crore in Q3 December 2019. Operating EBITDA was at 16.7% as on 31 December 2020 as against 15.8% as on 30 December 2019.

The revival of the consumer sentiment is reflecting in company's performance across our brand portfolio. The company said that it had been focussing on innovative measures to cater to consumer demands and strengthening distribution led by digital technology across channels. Additionally, the company's strategic investments in increasing advertisement spends to strengthen the core brands backed by cost rationalisation and product innovation have been at the forefront of driving growth.

During the quarter, the company has witnessed demand acceleration in the General Trade and Ecommerce Platform with gradual recovery in Modern Trade stores ('MT') and Canteen Stores Department ('CSD') operations. The growth during the quarter was aided by strong rural demand and improving urban consumption trends.

Commenting on the financial performance of Q3 FY21, M R Jyothy, managing director, Jyothy Labs, said: "We are seeing momentum across our business segments. Our focus on execution, strengthening brands with enhanced media support and geographical expansion has delivered strong sales and profitable growth. With the strength of our product portfolio in collaboration with all our stakeholders, we are confident that we will consistently enhance our market share across the business segments and deliver on our full business potential."

Jyothy Labs (JLL), one of the leading Indian FMCG Companies was founded in 1983 with a single brand 'Ujala' which has evolved into a multi brand, BSE & NSE listed Company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, dishwash, mosquito repellent and personal care.

The scrip fell 1.68% to Rs 155. It traded in the range of 151.95 and 159.20 so far during the day.

