Agro Tech Foods tumbles over 5% in four days

Agro Tech Foods fell 1.72% to Rs 800.45, extending losses for fourth consecutive session.

The stock has declined by 5.4% in four sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 846.15 recorded on 20 January 2021.

In a BSE filing made after market hours on Monday (25 January 2021), Agro Tech Foods said that the it successfully restarted its commercial production and operations at its plant situated at Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

"This plant produces tortilla chips, ready to eat popcorn, extruded snacks and centre filled cereal snacks etc., it added.

The company reported 5.3% rise in net profit to Rs 7.89 crore on a 7.8% increase in net sales to Rs 246.25 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Agro Tech Foods is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of edible oils and food products.

