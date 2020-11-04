Jyothy Labs rises after Q2 PAT spurts 12% to Rs 60 cr

Jyothy Labs gained 1.38% to Rs 132.30 after consolidated net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 60.13 crore on 6.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 504.49 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 15.90% to Rs 72.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 62.81 crore in Q2 September 2019. Tax expense for the quarter surged 37.41% to Rs 12.67 crore as against Rs 9.22 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 4 November 2020.

FMCG sales volume rose 8.5% in Q2FY21 over Q2FY20. Jyothy Labs said that the revival of the consumer sentiment has been reflected in its performance across its brand portfolio. The firm has been focusing on volume led sales growth, brand building, product innovation and cost rationalisation measures leading to sustainable profitable growth. There is a strong demand acceleration in the General Trade and Ecommerce Platform while Modern Trade stores (MT) and Canteen Stores Department ('CSD') operations are still facing issues on the ground. The company has further boosted its promotional activities and media spends to support full business potential of its brands and distribution.

Consolidated EBITDA jumped 11.1% to Rs 87.40 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin has improved to 17.3% in Q2 FY21 from 16.6% in Q2 FY20.

Speaking on the Q2 FY2021 financial performance, M R Jyothy, the managing director (MD) of Jyothy Labs, said: "Every crisis is an opportunity for a company to recommit itself. Our focus on execution combined with our portfolio comprising of daily use 'Essential Hygiene' has delivered strong sales and profitable growth. The confidence of consumers, dedication of our employees and business partners strives us to do better and positions us to take advantage of our full business potential. The company is well positioned and committed to deliver sustainable volume led profitable growth through focus on strengthening the overall franchise."

Jyothy Labs makes and sells fabric care, dishwash, mosquito repellent and personal care. The company also runs an organized laundry chain through its subsidiary 'Jyothy Fabricare Services'.

