Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 30.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 96.33% to Rs 206.85 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 30.94% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.33% to Rs 206.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.206.85105.3610.5215.3320.3115.7116.8712.8811.478.76

