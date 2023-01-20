Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 30.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 44.66% in the September 2022 quarter
Kabra Extrusion Technik allots 15.08 lakh equity shares
Kabra Extrusiontechnik spurts after unit tiesup with Hero Electric for Lithium-ion batteries
Industrials stocks rise
Battrixx to electrify Hero Electric's entire e-scooter range
-
Sales rise 96.33% to Rs 206.85 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 30.94% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.33% to Rs 206.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales206.85105.36 96 OPM %10.5215.33 -PBDT20.3115.71 29 PBT16.8712.88 31 NP11.478.76 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU