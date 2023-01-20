Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 30.94% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 96.33% to Rs 206.85 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 30.94% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.33% to Rs 206.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales206.85105.36 96 OPM %10.5215.33 -PBDT20.3115.71 29 PBT16.8712.88 31 NP11.478.76 31

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:35 IST

