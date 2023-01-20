Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Key Corp reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.10 -60 OPM %-275.00-60.00 -PBDT-0.11-0.06 -83 PBT-0.11-0.06 -83 NP-0.11-0.06 -83
