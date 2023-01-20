Atul consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.12% to Rs 1268.25 crore

Net profit of Atul declined 32.38% to Rs 105.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.12% to Rs 1268.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1380.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1268.251380.3113.5618.22192.66255.35142.28209.95105.10155.43

