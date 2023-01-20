Atul consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 8.12% to Rs 1268.25 croreNet profit of Atul declined 32.38% to Rs 105.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.12% to Rs 1268.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1380.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1268.251380.31 -8 OPM %13.5618.22 -PBDT192.66255.35 -25 PBT142.28209.95 -32 NP105.10155.43 -32
