Kalpataru Power rises as board OKs NCD issue of Rs 99 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 2.53% to Rs 517 after the company said that its board has approved the issuance of listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 99 crore on private placement basis.

In an exchange filing, the company said that it has raised Rs 99 crore by issuing 990 NCDs having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis.

The deemed date of allotment is set on 9 December 2022 and the date of maturity is 9 December 2025.

The coupon rate on the NCD is fixed at 8.46% (repo rate + spread @ 2.21%). The first coupon payment will be on 9 December 2023, followed by the other 2 coupon payments will be done on the same day in 2024 and 2025. The principal payment will be done on 9 December 2025.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, the company stated.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 98 crore on 7% rise in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)