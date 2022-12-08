Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GHCL Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2022.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd crashed 4.84% to Rs 15.13 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd lost 4.79% to Rs 533.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16953 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd tumbled 4.48% to Rs 2883.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8740 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd fell 4.45% to Rs 281.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 294.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79820 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd dropped 4.21% to Rs 54.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

