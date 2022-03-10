Kalpataru Power Transmission receives LoI for order worth Rs 3276 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for Power Transmission and Distribution project in international market. The LoI is for a prestigious project involving design, engineering, supply and construction of HVDC power transmission line of ~700 kms.

The estimated value of the project stands at Rs.3,276 crore (USD 431 Million). The LoI is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. The project will start immediately with design and engineering activities in Phase 1.

