Hindustan Oil Exploration Company update on B-80 gas e-auction

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company announced that pursuant to the techno-commercial evaluation, e-auction to discover the gas price for sale of 0.3 mmscmd natural gas to be produced from B-80 was held on 08 March 2022 and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) has emerged as the successful bidder.
The contract for offtake of gas on an immediate sale basis shall be entered with GSPC for a duration of 2 years and the monthly sales gas price in US$/mmbtu will be calculated at 22.2% of the previous month average Brent Crude Oil price in US$/barrel.
A floor price of US$ 6/mmbtu is applicable, i.e., if in any month the calculated sales gas price is less than US$ 6/mmbtu then a price of US$ 6/mmbtu shall apply.
For example, if the average Brent Crude Oil price of previous month is US$ 80/barrel, the applicable current month sales gas price will be US$ 17.76/mmbtu. The Company is on track to commence commercial production of oil and gas from B-80 Block by end of March 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU