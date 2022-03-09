Olectra Greentech acquires 34% stake in Evey Trans (MHS)

-
Olectra Greentech has acquired 3400 equity shares (34%) of Rs 10 each in Evey Trans (MHS).
The balance 66% stake is held by Evey Trans. Both Evey and the company are under common control with MEIL Holdings.
The Associate Company will be into the business of owning, operating and/ or leasing of Electric Vehicles (specifically for one of the contracts awarded to the Consortium (where the Company and EVEY were members) as Special Purpose Vehicle in terms of the tender conditions).
