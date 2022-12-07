Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 47.71 points or 0.68% at 7084.03 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, TCPL Packaging Ltd (up 7.42%), Siemens Ltd (up 5.57%),Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (up 4.79%),Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (up 4.35%),Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (up 4.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 3.76%), Timken India Ltd (up 2.94%), Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (up 2.87%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 2.65%), and TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 2.41%).

On the other hand, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (down 3.05%), SEPC Ltd (down 2.81%), and Titagarh Wagons Ltd (down 2.57%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.75 or 0.05% at 62658.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.9 points or 0.01% at 18640.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.64 points or 0.13% at 29927.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.77 points or 0.15% at 9286.34.

On BSE,1723 shares were trading in green, 1079 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

